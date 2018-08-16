When firefighters arrived at a burning Johannesburg CBD building‚ they were confronted by residents who wanted to jump onto the street below to save themselves from the blaze.

The fire broke out in a residential building near Park Station at about 2pm on Thursday.

But‚ Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said‚ the firefighters were able to talk them down. Ultimately‚ nobody jumped.

Radebe said that emergency services were alerted to the structural fire at around 2pm. They were first able to contain the fire to the first floor before extinguishing it within two-and-a-half-hours of the fire starting.