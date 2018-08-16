A "prominent businessman" approached by a person pretending to be a Hawks major-general - who was soliciting money to make a case against him disappear - decided not to fall into the trap. Instead‚ his actions led to a sting operation that netted three bogus cops.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi of the Hawks said on Thursday that three suspects aged between 33 and 51 have been arrested for allegedly impersonating Hawks investigators‚ in an undercover operation.

The bust went down in Midrand on Wednesday.

After they were contacted by the businessman‚ Mulaudzi said an investigation swiftly revealed that the "major-general" was an impersonator.

"On Wednesday afternoon‚ the three suspects were lured into a police trap and were immediately arrested. Various items were seized pending further investigations.

The national head of the Hawks‚ Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya‚ described the arrest as a breakthrough in policing.