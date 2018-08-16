Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) and the University of Pretoria’s Centre for Child Law (CCL) is appealing against a ruling that helped pave the way to have all children’s births in South Africa registered.

HeraldLIVE reported that several groups called on government to change the rules about birth registration after a ruling by the Grahamstown High Court in July this year. That court ruled some of the rules that impacted single fathers and couples‚ where either one or both were foreigners‚ were unconstitutional.

The case was brought by a Grahamstown father who was barred by officials from registering the birth of his child.

The Centre of Child Law and LHR presented over 40 instances in the case where fathers could not register the birth of their children because their mothers were absent.

“In many of the cases‚ the child’s mother was missing‚ had abandoned the child or was deceased – leaving only the child’s father to register their birth. These fathers are unable to register the births of their children because of the impediments in the law‚” they said in a joint statement on Thursday.