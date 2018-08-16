South Africa

Cop accused of taking R10‚000 to make case disappear released on bail

16 August 2018 - 14:32 By Jeff Wicks
Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said 29-year old Mohamed Zaine was nabbed during a sting operation.
Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said 29-year old Mohamed Zaine was nabbed during a sting operation.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A policeman accused of trying to extort R10‚000 to make a fraud case “disappear” has been released on R5‚000 bail.

The court heard that the 29-year-old faces charges of corruption and intends to tender a not guilty plea.

In a statement issued on Wednesday‚ Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesman Moses Dlamini said Mohamed Zaine was nabbed during a sting.

“We arrested a constable for corruption after he demanded R10‚000 to make a fraud case go away. He was arrested after collecting money from a man in an entrapment operation‚” he said.

Dlamini said that the man‚ who had raised the alarm with Ipid‚ had been under investigation for fraud but the case was eventually withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

“The policeman threatened to resuscitate the case and demanded the bribe in return for making the case disappear permanently‚” he said.

One of his bail conditions is that he refrain from making any direct or indirect contact with the person who reported the matter to Ipid. Zaine will appear in court again on October 4.

READ MORE

Cop in court for demanding R10‚000 bribe

A Sydenham policeman who allegedly demanded R10‚000 to “make a fraud case go away” is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
News
7 hours ago

Police arrest five of their own for cash-in-transit heists

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the SAPS have arrested five police officers in relation to cash-in-transit heists.
News
1 day ago

10 cops in court on torture charges after R14-million robbery

Ten members of the police’s former North West Organised Crime Unit will appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Tuesday for allegedly torturing ...
News
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Retrenchments in mines around Sun City threaten business Business
  2. Ramaphosa will appoint commission of inquiry into alleged wrongdoing at PIC South Africa
  3. Top court to rule next Wednesday on disputed Zimbabwe presidential results Africa
  4. BREAKING | Flats on fire in Joburg CBD‚ with reports of people trapped inside South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

High school pupil bust being drunk at school
Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
X