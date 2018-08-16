South Africa’s police watchdog has opened two cases of attempted murder following the disappearance of a Hout Bay fisherman during an anti-poaching operation on Saturday 11 August.

Durick van Blerk‚ 26‚ was returning from illegally catching crayfish near Cape Point when police intercepted his boat‚ shooting out the engine. Van Blerk’s two accomplices were arrested and later released on bail.

Independent Police Investigations Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed that van Blerk’s accomplices had laid attempted murder charges over the weekend. According to multiple sources in Hout Bay‚ the two fishermen have alleged that van Blerk was shot during the chase.

Photographs of van Blerk’s boat‚ taken by Hangberg residents who visited the arrested fishermen at Table Bay police station‚ show bullet holes in the outboard motor and inflatable pontoons.