16 August 2018 - 19:05 By Jeff Wicks
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A gang of men who allegedly stole a cache of firearms from a security firm were cornered by police in KwaMaphumulo‚ north of Durban‚ with a standoff ending in a shootout on Thursday.

One of the gunmen was killed in the exchange of fire and three others were arrested.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that a security company in KwaDukuza had been raided on Wednesday night. “Three men accosted security guards at their workplace‚ tied them up and robbed them of 13 pistols‚ four cellphones and fled in their company vehicle‚” he said.

Zwane said that police had thrown out a dragnet and during their patrols had spotted the stolen security vehicle in Maphumulo.

“When the suspects saw the police‚ there was an exchange of gunfire which resulted in the death of one suspect‚ the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of eight firearms.”

“None of the police officers were injured and more arrests are imminent‚” he said.

The trio will appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of attempted murder‚ illegal possession of firearms‚ possession of stolen property and robbery.

