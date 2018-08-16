More women decision-makers in the advertising industry.

That's the call by Loeries chairperson Suhana Gordhan‚ who has called on advertising agencies to do more in aiding female representation on judging panels.

The Loeries is an annual event that rewards and promotes creative excellence in advertising and the communication industry. Speaking at the Loeries MasterClass on ‘Female representation and the media - who controls the narrative?’ on Thursday‚ she said: “We need the support of the entire industry to put forward the names of females and people of colour who they believe are more than capable (to sit on panels).

She added: “One of the things I specifically look at as the chairperson is making sure we have more women judges on our judging panels‚ we have been doing a lot of things to try and make that happen but it is a slow burn.” The MasterClass was one of eight master classes that took place during the week-long Loeries progamme which ends on Saturday. Dealing specifically with advertising‚ the master class looked at the stereotypical portrayal of women in the media.