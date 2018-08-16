Daveyton man set alight by mob is latest in string of attacks
Police on Thursday confirmed that one person had died and another four have been injured in incidents of “mob justice” in Daveyton over the last two days.
"Five men between the ages of 18 and 21 have been attacked and one of them died as a result‚" said Captain Mavela Masondo.
The first was attacked on Tuesday.
"Police received information that there were three men that were being assaulted by the community. Upon the arrival of the police‚ the crowd ran in different directions. Police found that the three men were badly injured. The injured victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment‚" said Masondo.
"On Wednesday‚ police received information that there was a man that was being attacked by the community. Police responded to the call and rescued a 19- year-old victim who was set alight‚ allegedly by the community. The victim was taken to hospital by the paramedics.
"Later in the day‚ police were called to another scene of mob justice‚ where a 19-year-old was assaulted by the community. Police called the paramedics who certified the victim dead at the scene."
Masondo said no arrests have been made so far.
Earlier‚ Clifford Shongwe of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police told TimesLIVE that the torched man who was rescued by police had been set alight at a school. He sustained burn wounds to the lower part of his body.
"On Wednesday August 15‚ a group of people went to [the school] with a male in his 20s‚ who they kidnapped to point out one of the learners. Since they could not find the said learner‚ they then put a tyre around the victim and set it alight‚" said Shongwe.
"According to the school principal‚ a group came to the school and broke down a locked gate‚ demanding one of the learners. He said the group hurled insults at him. They dragged a kidnapped man to the school ground‚ where he was set alight with a burning tyre."
The victim was rescued and the fire was extinguished by the police. He was transported to hospital by ambulance with burn wounds to his lower body.
"It is alleged the incident might have been sparked by two fighting gangs‚" said Shongwe.
"Police are monitoring the area and will investigate why a man was burnt."
A Daveyton resident‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said community members were taking a stance against members of a gang known as the OVLs.
This is a developing story.