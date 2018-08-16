Daveyton man set alight by mob is latest in string of attacks

Police on Thursday confirmed that one person had died and another four have been injured in incidents of “mob justice” in Daveyton over the last two days.

"Five men between the ages of 18 and 21 have been attacked and one of them died as a result‚" said Captain Mavela Masondo.

The first was attacked on Tuesday.

"Police received information that there were three men that were being assaulted by the community. Upon the arrival of the police‚ the crowd ran in different directions. Police found that the three men were badly injured. The injured victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment‚" said Masondo.

"On Wednesday‚ police received information that there was a man that was being attacked by the community. Police responded to the call and rescued a 19- year-old victim who was set alight‚ allegedly by the community. The victim was taken to hospital by the paramedics.

"Later in the day‚ police were called to another scene of mob justice‚ where a 19-year-old was assaulted by the community. Police called the paramedics who certified the victim dead at the scene."