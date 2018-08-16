South Africa

Hawks arrest two more suspects over online dating scams

16 August 2018 - 10:28 By Timeslive
The suspects tricked their victims into sending them money and gifts.
The suspects tricked their victims into sending them money and gifts.
Image: 123RF/ georgejmclittle

The Hawks have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly defrauding several vulnerable and unsuspecting women through an online dating scam.

The pair made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Regional Court on Wednesday.

"During the arrest‚ the team seized a vehicle‚ cell phones‚ bank cards and statements suspected to be the proceeds of crime‚" Captain Philani Nkwalase said in a statement.

The case against the duo was postponed to August 21 for a bail application. This is the second case relating to alleged dating scams reported by police this week.

A 27-year-old man living in Cape Town appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. His case was postponed to August 27 for a formal bail application.

"It is alleged that the suspect forms part of a syndicate operating around Cape Town. Their modus operandi reportedly includes using fake profiles on the online-based dating sites to lure victims‚" the Hawks said earlier this week.

The Hawks allege that the suspects would engage in email and cell phone conversations with the victims and trick them into sending them money and gifts.

"Several electronic equipment that includes laptops‚ smart phones‚ bank cards‚ and documents of a shipment on transit from a victim in Australia‚ were seized."

In a separate and unrelated case‚ Nkwalase said four suspects appeared in the Specialised Commercial Court in Bellville on Wednesday. They were all charged for vehicle finance fraud after submitting fraudulent documents that aided a recruited client to obtain vehicle finance worth over R175‚000.

The vehicle was purchased at a car dealership in Strand in April 2014. They were released on R5‚000 bail and are expected to be back in court on September 28.

READ MORE

Cape Town man gets a court date after 'love scam'

A 27-year-old man living in Cape Town has appeared in court in connection with an online dating scam.
News
2 days ago

Tinder founders sue parent alleging cheating on stock options

Tinder founders and early employees filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing parent firm InterActiveCorp of cheating them out of billions of dollars by ...
News
1 day ago

Online daters aim 'out of their league,' says study

Most people who use online dating websites seek partners who are out of their league, said a study on Wednesday based on heterosexuals in four big US ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Kumi Naidoo promises change as SA’s first head of Amnesty International South Africa
  2. ‘A slap in the face’ - Mkhwebane lashes police minister for failing to protect ... South Africa
  3. Businessman helps Hawks catch trio wanting cash to make cases vanish South Africa
  4. Hlaudi’s supporters stand by their man as CCMA case resumes South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X