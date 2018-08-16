Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng should not be reinstated because he doesn't have the required qualifications.

That was the view of Anton Myburgh SC‚ counsel for the public broadcaster‚ who was presenting closing arguments on Thursday at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in Johannesburg‚ where Motsoeneng is challenging his dismissal from the SABC.

"We ask that you don't reinstate Mr. Motsoeneng. He simply doesn't have the necessary qualifications‚" said Myburgh.

The same argument was made during a hearing at the CCMA in March this year‚ when SABC board deputy chairwoman Khanyisile Kweyama testified that Motsoeneng was not qualified to hold any position at the broadcaster. She said even if the courts were to rule that he be reinstated‚ he would fall short of the requirements.