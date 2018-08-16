The SABC cannot silence views expressed by its employees‚ counsel for former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng told the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Thabani Masuku argued that his client‚ who is challenging his dismissal from the public broadcaster‚ had a constitutional right to hold any belief or view.

"No employee of the SABC should be muted‚" said Masuku. “They must be free to associate and express their views.”

He argued that labour law was designed to protect employees and that no employer should expel an employee because they held or expressed certain views.

Masuku said the statements made by Motsoeneng about interim SABC board member Krish Naidoo did not call into question the reputational rights of the broadcaster. "The SABC cannot embark on a war against an employee because he made remarks about a private citizen."

Masuku argued that there was nothing in the statements Motsoeneng made that suggested he had brought the SABC into disrepute. "There is nothing he said that undermines the SABC."