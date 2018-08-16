Knysna’s water supply has been restored after protesters tried to sabotage a purification plant.

Tons of rubbish were thrown into the southern Cape town's White Location plant on Monday‚ allegedly by residents angry the municipality was not collecting their trash.

Residents were asked to use water sparingly while the purification plant was shut down and cleaned‚ but on Wednesday the municipality said normal service had been resumed.

In laboratory results received on Tuesday‚ “the only requirements not met were in terms of colour and ... clarity‚” said technical services committee chairman Peter Myers. No contaminated water had entered the distribution system.

Myers said numerous meeting had been held with White Location residents to try to resolve their complaints.

“‘They are unhappy with a service provider appointed in the area‚ so much so that the contractor was chased off site numerous times‚” he said.