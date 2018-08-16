KZN cop booted from community meeting as tempers flare over ‘grave desecrations’

The commander of the Kranskop police station outside Pietermaritzburg was chased out of a meeting between the KwaZulu-Natal agriculture and rural development MEC Themba Mthembu and a community who have accused the local farmer of desecrating ancestral graves.

The Sgedlane community have also accused station commissioner Colonel Caroline Minaar of colluding with Aussicht farm owner Carl Gathmann‚ who they want to be kicked off the farm after last week accusing him of desecrating graves.

They also accused Gathmann of demolishing their homes and preventing them from using pathways on his farms.

Enraged community members retaliated by setting about 30 fires on his maize farm‚ petrol bombing his farm manager’s home and blockading roads with burning debris. Police had to be called in as the protests escalated.