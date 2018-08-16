A young man was set alight with a burning tyre at a school on Gauteng's East Rand‚ before he was rescued by police.

Another man‚ aged 21‚ was killed overnight‚ near another school in the area‚ emergency services said on Thursday.

TimesLIVE is attempting to obtain comments from police and school authorities.

The first victim sustained burn wounds to the lower part of his body‚ Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesman Clifford Shongwe told TimesLIVE.

Shongwe said: "On Wednesday August 15‚ 2018 a group of people went to (the school) with a male in his twenties whom they kidnapped to point out one of the learners. Since they could not find the said learner‚ they then put a tyre around the victim and set it alight."

"According to the school principal‚ a group came to the school and broke down a locked gate‚ demanding one of the learners. He said the group hurled insults at him. They dragged a kidnapped man to the school ground where he was set alight with a burning tyre."

The victim was rescued and the fire was extinguished by the police. He was transported to hospital by ambulance‚ with burn wounds to his lower body.

"It is alleged the incident might have been sparked by two fighting gangster groups‚" Shongwe said.

"Police are monitoring the area and will investigate why a man was burnt."

Shongwe also stated that members of the community went around to the homes of alleged gangsters on Wednesday night.

He said a man was killed‚ but did not immediately have further details.