South Africa

Man set alight with burning tyre at Daveyton school‚ another killed

16 August 2018 - 09:28 By Naledi Shange
It is alleged the incident may have been gang related.
It is alleged the incident may have been gang related.
Image: iStock

A young man was set alight with a burning tyre at a school on Gauteng's East Rand‚ before he was rescued by police.

Another man‚ aged 21‚ was killed overnight‚ near another school in the area‚ emergency services said on Thursday.

TimesLIVE is attempting to obtain comments from police and school authorities.

The first victim sustained burn wounds to the lower part of his body‚ Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesman Clifford Shongwe told TimesLIVE.

Shongwe said: "On Wednesday August 15‚ 2018 a group of people went to (the school) with a male in his twenties whom they kidnapped to point out one of the learners. Since they could not find the said learner‚ they then put a tyre around the victim and set it alight."

"According to the school principal‚ a group came to the school and broke down a locked gate‚ demanding one of the learners. He said the group hurled insults at him. They dragged a kidnapped man to the school ground where he was set alight with a burning tyre."

The victim was rescued and the fire was extinguished by the police. He was transported to hospital by ambulance‚ with burn wounds to his lower body.

"It is alleged the incident might have been sparked by two fighting gangster groups‚" Shongwe said.

"Police are monitoring the area and will investigate why a man was burnt."

Shongwe also stated that members of the community went around to the homes of alleged gangsters on Wednesday night.

He said a man was killed‚ but did not immediately have further details. 

READ MORE

‘Gang war’ fears in Cape Town as six shot after failed Donkie Booysen hit

Six people were shot in gang violence in Cape Town as the fall out after the botched hit on alleged gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen has triggered ...
News
12 days ago

Gangs have Cape Town schools under siege‚ says MEC

Cape Town schools are under siege from gangsters‚ says the education MEC.
News
16 days ago

WATCH | From brazen shootout to conviction: How new camera tech nailed gangster

A brazen shootout between members of the Hard Livings and the American gangs in Cape Town was caught on camera largely thanks to a gunshot-detection ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Kumi Naidoo promises change as SA’s first head of Amnesty International South Africa
  2. ‘A slap in the face’ - Mkhwebane lashes police minister for failing to protect ... South Africa
  3. Businessman helps Hawks catch trio wanting cash to make cases vanish South Africa
  4. Hlaudi’s supporters stand by their man as CCMA case resumes South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X