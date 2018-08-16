Miners in green‚ black and yellow Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) regalia perched on the infamous Wonderkop koppie at Marikana in North-West on Thursday‚ braving the blazing son to commemorate the day on which 34 of their co-workers were mowed down by police six years ago.

In August 2012 police opened fire on workers from platinum giant Lonmin‚ who were on strike demanding a R12‚500 salary.

Although born in pain and tragedy‚ the day on which the bloody event occurred has become an important event on the country’s calendar. It is often observed by the singing of traditional war songs‚ the donning of diverse traditional attire and men brandishing the sticks that were synonymous with the protracted strike.

Amcu regalia dominated Thursday’s event‚ with the traditional white mineworkers’ overalls painted in the trade union’s colours.