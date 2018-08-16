The Hawks are investigating whether a man arrested after the failed attack on Taqwa Mosque in De Deur‚ outside Vereeniging‚ on July 31 has links to the string of incendiary devices planted at Durban shopping malls last month.

The 36-year-old man‚ who at one point lived in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ appeared in court on August 2. He is expected to apply for bail in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that the man’s ties to Durban and the spate of attacks there was the subject of ongoing investigations.

“We are still investigating and talking about what would detail our investigation. We are looking at links‚” he told TimesLIVE.

In July the Hawks' Crimes Against the State (Cats) Unit was brought in to trace the bomb-makers behind a string of attacks in Durban.

This is the same detachment tasked to probe elements of extremism at the Imam Hussain mosque attack in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ in May.

Six explosive devices had been planted at key locations around the city in a matter of days‚ with prominent shopping malls and social events the apparent targets.

The setting of the devices - which resembled pipe bombs - placed shopping outlets on tenterhooks.

Several of the items were detonated‚ causing fires at Woolworths stores at the Pavilion and Gateway.