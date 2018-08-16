Presidency declares official funeral for Mama Zondeni Sobukwe

Flags will be flown at half-mast until the evening of the funeral of Zondeni Sobukwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that Sobukwe would receive a Special Official Funeral Category two funeral.

According to the Presidency’s State‚ Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy Manual‚ this category was for: “Distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.”

Sobukwe died on Wednesday after a long illness. She was the widow of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe. She was 91-years-old when she died.