South Africa

Presidency declares official funeral for Mama Zondeni Sobukwe

16 August 2018 - 19:52 By Nico Gous
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Nelisa Sobukwe (left), Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe and family friend Vaida Sokopo during the handover of land for a memorial museum to Robert Sobukwe in Graaff-Reinet. 05/07/2012
Image: BRIAN WITBOOI © The Herald.

Flags will be flown at half-mast until the evening of the funeral of Zondeni Sobukwe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that Sobukwe would receive a Special Official Funeral Category two funeral.

According to the Presidency’s State‚ Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy Manual‚ this category was for: “Distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.”

Sobukwe died on Wednesday after a long illness. She was the widow of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe. She was 91-years-old when she died.

PAC president Narius Moloto said on Wednesday that Sobukwe died in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape‚ where the mom of four had lived a quiet life out of the limelight. 

“I can confirm that at around 2am‚ Mama Sobukwe died. We are sorry and saddened by her passing and wish to pass our condolences to the family‚” Moloto said.

“We will honour her for her contribution in the (anti-apartheid) struggle. She contributed to the struggle by supporting her husband‚ Robert‚ through thick and thin.

“When Robert was arrested‚ she was there. It was her who was supporting him and raising their children while he was incarcerated.”

He said Sobukwe had been admitted to hospital six weeks ago.

Sibukwe received the Order of Luthuli in Silver earlier this year for her “tenacious call for freedom of the people and steadfast support of incarcerated freedom fighters”.

“Independent of her husband…she challenged the injustices metered out against the large population of South Africans.”

The details of the funeral are yet to be announced.

Robert Sobukwe died of lung cancer complications in 1978.

Struggle stalwart Zondeni Sobukwe has died on August 15 2018. Tributes have poured in for Zondeni, who was married to Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Sobukwe. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

