A pupil from Daveyton is shaken after witnessing a young man being set alight outside her high school.

The pupil‚ who cannot be identified because of her age‚ said the man was attacked by a mob of about 500 people on Wednesday afternoon in an ongoing gang-related feud between the Freaks and the Avanzas in the township east of Johannesburg.

“We don’t know where they got [him] but they dragged him to our school and wanted him to point out the rest of his gang members‚” she said.

The youth is affiliated to the Freaks gang‚ she claimed. He is not a pupil at her school.

“When he failed to point them out‚ they dragged him to the ground outside the schoolyard‚ put a tyre around his waist‚ poured petrol on him‚ set him alight and assaulted him‚” said the pupil.