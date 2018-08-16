Retrenched Mugg & Bean manager re-employed after furore

Mugg & Bean has re-employed a member of staff who claimed that he lost his job because customers did not want to be served by a black manager.

Andile Bozo ignited a fierce debate on social media when he attributed his retrenchment to racism‚ alleging that the franchisee at the Somerset West Waterstone Village mall told him that customers wanted a white manager.

Mugg & Bean said it was unfortunate that the retrenchment – due to weak trading conditions in a challenging economy – had been perceived as racist and had turned into a public furore.

Mugg & Bean operations executive Jeanne Geldenhuys said on Thursday that the matter had been resolved and Bozo would be reemployed in the group.

“Management would like to confirm that Andile will be taking on new employment within Mugg & Bean and we look forward to him remaining a member of the broader team‚” she said.