The couple who kept their five children locked up in what was dubbed the Springs "house of horrors" were on Thursday found guilty of a string of charges.

Four years after the traumatic details of what unfolded in the house first made headlines‚ Judge Eben Jordaan at the High Court in Pretoria went through the evidence that was delivered in the trial. It included how the couple's children were burnt with blow torches‚ tied into a closet and kept handcuffed to a pool table.

Jordaan handed a guilty verdict to the man for abusing and neglecting his children.

The court heard of how he had cuffed his son and pepper-sprayed him‚ dunked him in water and deprived him of food. The 11-year-old boy had on some occasions been suspended by his hands and feet by chains from poles‚ and was whipped and beaten with a knobkerrie. For these grievances‚ the man was found guilty of attempted murder.