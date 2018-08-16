South Africa

WATCH | Quick-thinking driver's daring escape from gun-wielding robbers

16 August 2018 - 08:29 By TimesLIVE
A driver outwitted a would-be robber .
A driver outwitted a would-be robber .
Image: Facebook/Autobumbum

A quick-thinking driver left two armed robbers scratching their heads and their getaway vehicle damaged.

CCTV footage posted to the Autobumbum Facebook page on Monday, shows a Mercedes Benz pulling into a parking area. As the car parks, an Audi also pulls in, blocking the gate.

An armed man dressed in black leaps out of the Audi and rushes towards the Mercedes driver's side window, pointing his firearm at the driver. The driver was having none of it and quickly reverses, while the armed gunman tries unsuccessfully to yank on the door.

A second suspect fails to reach the scene in time as the Mercedes reverses at high speed. He is forced to leap out of the way as the Mercedes floors it, crashing through the narrow space between the getaway vehicle and the gate, damaging the criminal's vehicle. 

The would-be robbers are forced to flee back to their smashed up Audi as the Mercedes drives off at top speed.

The incident reportedly took place in Johannesburg in July, but that could not be confirmed.

MORE

WATCH | Armed robbers drive bakkie into supermarket, steal entire ATM

Seven gun-toting robbers walk into a Spar supermarket. Shoppers fall to their knees‚ then crawl away frantically to seek cover. One of the gunmen‚ ...
News
13 days ago

WATCH | Robbers jump into car in traffic - and it could have been you

Video footage of a smash-and-grab incident during peak hour traffic in Johannesburg has ignited a furious debate about crime and why witnesses often ...
News
19 days ago

WATCH | Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

The CEO of a funeral company put the fear of death into would-be hijackers who he sent fleeing for their lives as they pounced in his driveway in ...
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Man who smashed Trump Hollywood star justifies attack World
  2. Pfizer bets on biotech flu vaccine in $425mn BioNTech alliance Sci-Tech
  3. WATCH | Quick-thinking driver's daring escape from gun-wielding robbers South Africa
  4. Man set alight with burning tyre at Daveyton school, another killed South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X