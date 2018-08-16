WATCH | Quick-thinking driver's daring escape from gun-wielding robbers

An armed man dressed in black leaps out of the Audi and rushes towards the Mercedes driver's side window, pointing his firearm at the driver. The driver was having none of it and quickly reverses, while the armed gunman tries unsuccessfully to yank on the door.

A second suspect fails to reach the scene in time as the Mercedes reverses at high speed. He is forced to leap out of the way as the Mercedes floors it, crashing through the narrow space between the getaway vehicle and the gate, damaging the criminal's vehicle.

The would-be robbers are forced to flee back to their smashed up Audi as the Mercedes drives off at top speed.

The incident reportedly took place in Johannesburg in July, but that could not be confirmed.