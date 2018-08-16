WATCH | Homeless couple's 'fairy tale' wedding

After three decades together on the streets of Cape Town‚ a homeless couple got their “fairy tale” when they were married on Tuesday.

Llewellyn Jenniker‚ 45‚ and Cecilia Absolom‚ 42‚ were some of the first residents that moved into the City of Cape Town’s Safe Space that was opened last month. The space was set up under a bridge in the city centre and can house 230 homeless people.

The couple exchanged vows on Tuesday as part of a Women’s Month event.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “This is a fairy tale day for the couple and I want to see them have the fairy tale ending too.”