South Africa

Clear land reform policy needed to fight inequality in SA

17 August 2018 - 13:42 By Bobby Jordan
The Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy has called for an urgent land audit to underpin future land reform decisions.
The Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy has called for an urgent land audit to underpin future land reform decisions.
Image: Pictures: RICHARD HOLMES

Inequality in rural South Africa will increase‚ not decrease‚ without a land reform policy that supports growth and food security.

This is according to a report by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP)‚ which was released on Friday.

The report calls for an urgent land audit to underpin future land reform decisions.

This BFAP report‚ published annually in conjunction with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture‚ this year focused specifically on land reform‚ in light of recent announcements regarding possible land expropriation without compensation.

The report emphasises the need for policy certainty based on sound economic and investment principles.

‘The land was stolen’: Derek Hanekom backs ‘justified’ expropriation

Call it what you like‚ but the land was originally stolen.
Politics
20 hours ago

“The researchers suggest that without a focused land reform policy framework which supports growth and food security and is well executed and supported by strong institutions‚ the inequalities created in the past will only increase‚” said the department in a statement.

“It also states that investor confidence is key to the continued growth of the agricultural sector‚ which is already under pressure as a result of macro-economics and weather- and disease-related problems.”

Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde said: “Farmers prove every day how resilient they are - we’ve seen it through the drought. But there absolutely must be policy certainty around the issue of land reform.

AfriForum stands by list of properties to be 'expropriated'

Civil rights organisation AfriForum remains adamant that a list of properties earmarked for “expropriation” that it published is legitimate.
Politics
2 days ago

“I am pleased that the BFAP report has highlighted the need for an informed and measured approach to land reform‚ which takes into account all the intricacies of the South African agricultural landscape.

"The Western Cape government has long insisted that the only way to successfully address land reform is through public-private partnerships‚ which is why we have a 62% land reform success rate‚ using the commodity approach‚” added Winde.

Most read

  1. Wits leads the SA pack in global university ranking South Africa
  2. Police constables and taxi driver 'looted' crashed truck South Africa
  3. WATCH | The softer side of Grace Mugabe – as captured on her son’s cellphone South Africa
  4. ‘Society is failing the children’ – ministers visit Daveyton school rocked by ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X