Inequality in rural South Africa will increase‚ not decrease‚ without a land reform policy that supports growth and food security.

This is according to a report by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP)‚ which was released on Friday.

The report calls for an urgent land audit to underpin future land reform decisions.

This BFAP report‚ published annually in conjunction with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture‚ this year focused specifically on land reform‚ in light of recent announcements regarding possible land expropriation without compensation.

The report emphasises the need for policy certainty based on sound economic and investment principles.