An independent forensic investigator is probing the circumstances around the death of Mark Minnie‚ co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island.

Minnie‚ 58‚ was found on Monday with a gunshot wound to the head on a smallholding in Port Elizabeth. Police initially ruled out foul play and said it appeared to be a suicide.

Minnie’s relative Tersia Dodo does not believe he committed suicide. She said the former policeman feared for his life after the publication of the book‚ which implicated powerful former National Party politicians in an alleged paedophile ring that abused young boys.

Tafelberg Publishers and colleagues are also sceptical that he shot himself.