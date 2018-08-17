South Africa

'He begged me to stop them but I could do nothing,' says sister of man killed by Daveyton mob

17 August 2018 - 10:50 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

The sister of one of two men brutally attacked by a mob on Gauteng's East Rand earlier this week says he grabbed onto her‚ begging her to save him.

Pooe said a crowd of about 500 people forcefully took her 21-year-old brother‚ Karabo‚ from a house in Daveyton‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on Wednesday and dragged him to a nearby school‚ where they beat him to death‚ saying “he knew what he had done”.

It was alleged that Karabo and several other youngsters targeted by community members were part of troublesome gangs in the area.

The Sowetan also spoke to the mother of a young man‚ also suspected to have been part of a gang‚ who was necklaced after being assaulted by the crowd.

The woman spoke of the grief of watching her son being torched. Badly burnt‚ he was rescued by police and taken to hospital.

