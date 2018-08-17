The Pretoria High Court has sentenced a Mpumalanga man to four life sentences for raping women aged between 15 and 21.

Siyabonga Matholenge‚ 28‚ was sentenced by the Pretoria High Court‚ sitting in Nelspruit‚ for terrorising the community between 2011 and 2014.

He was sentenced on six counts of rape and received a life sentence for four‚ and 20 and 10-year jail terms for the other two. The sentences will run concurrently.

“In his reign of terror‚ he robbed‚ assaulted and raped a number of women aged between 15 and 21. In some instances he committed the acts of crime with his accomplice‚ who is still on the police’s list of wanted persons‚” the police said.