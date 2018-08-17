South Africa has opened hunting season on leopards after two years of grace.

The Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) has given permission to shoot two leopards in KwaZulu-Natal and five in Limpopo. The leopards must be males of seven years or older.

This decision comes after a zero quota during 2016 and 2017. It is the result of a determination by the Scientific Authority that leopard hunting in certain areas is now sustainable and would have no detrimental effect on the survival of leopards in the wild.

The ruling has alarmed conservationists‚ however‚ who contend that the department has insufficient scientific evidence to make that call.

Michele Pickover of the EMS Foundation claimed the existing laws and regulations were inadequate to address the many threats facing leopards. She said the scientific basis for the DEA decision was limited and highly disputed.