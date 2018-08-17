Fees Must Fall campaign leader and former Wits University Student Representative Council (SRC) president Mcebo Dlamini on Friday took a long walk from Wits to the Union Buildings in a bid to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the court cases leveled against students who were arrested during fee hike strikes.

According to one of his social media posts on Friday‚ Dlamini began his trek from Johannesburg to Pretoria at 10am. At 3pm‚ he updated his followers that he was walking past the Midrand area‚ about halfway to his destination.

Prior to his walk‚ Mcebo took to Facebook to say: "I have taken a conscious decision to write a formal letter to the President of the Republic‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ calling him to exercise his prerogative powers and grant amnesty and pardon to all the #feesmustfall activists. Before the end of the day tomorrow the letter will be delivered. Salute."