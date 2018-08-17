The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Friday announced the appointment of Neo Momodu as Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing.

Momodu will also take up the role of SABC spokesperson as part of her responsibilities‚ with immediate effect‚ the organisation said in a statement.

Momodu previously worked for the SABC in the public affairs division‚ and has over 20 years’ experience in marketing‚ communications and stakeholder engagement‚ according to the broadcaster.

In her new role at the SABC‚ the broadcaster said‚ "Ms Momodu will work with the executive management team in the positioning of the SABC as an authentic and world-class public service broadcaster".

SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said Momodu "joins at a critical stage where we are working towards turning around the organisation. Ms Momodu brings an impressive career in the media and communications sphere as well as valuable experience with our brands. We are confident that she is equipped to lead this critical division of the organisation."

Momodu holds a LL.B (Hons) from the University of Hertfordshire and a Post Graduate Diploma from Wits Business School‚ the broadcaster said.

Born in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ her CV lists stints at Media24‚ Primedia Broadcasting and as a government communications official. She previously served on the National Association of Broadcasters’ Radio Committee and Media Development and Diversity Agency board (MDDA).