Senior tax official and Wits council chair Dr Randall Carollissen was on Friday appointed as administrator for the multi-billion rand National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The appointment was announced by Minister of Higher Education and Training‚ Naledi Pandor.

This follows the recent resignation of board chairman Sizwe Nxasana.

NSFAS has been struggling to ensure the smooth roll-out of free higher education. Many students have complained about delayed payments‚ which sparked protests at various tertiary institutions earlier this year.

Dr Carolissen will take the hot seat for a period of one year.

The appointment will be effective from the date of the publication of a notice in the Government Gazette‚ which will be done early next week.

The current board is dissolved from the date of publication of the Gazette‚ the ministry said in Friday's statement.