South Africa

Relatives don't believe 'paedophile ring' co-author committed suicide

17 August 2018 - 10:52 By Timeslive
Nine days after the release of the book, The Lost Boys of Bird Island, co-author Mark Minnie was found dead.
Nine days after the release of the book, The Lost Boys of Bird Island, co-author Mark Minnie was found dead.
Image: Supplied

Relatives of the co-author of a book that lifted the lid on an alleged apartheid-era paedophile ring say his life was in danger and do not believe that he committed suicide.

Former policeman Mark Minnie‚ 58‚ was found with a gunshot wound to the head on a smallholding in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

He had co-authored recently published book‚ The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ which implicated high-ranking National Party cabinet ministers and a businessman in the abuse of young boys during the 1980s.

Family members said that Minnie had told them‚ before he died‚ that his life was in danger.

Relative Tersia Dodo told the SABC that Minnie was no coward and would not have taken his own life.

Former editor stands by decision not to run Bird Island paedophilia story 31 years ago

Tony Heard said he published based on the evidence that was before him.
News
6 hours ago

“I spoke to a couple of my cousins … and to all of them he expressed that his life was in danger and that if anything did happen to him‚ we must know‚ that it was done to him – not by himself‚” she said.

Minnie was following up leads and more evidence that had surfaced‚ after publication of the book‚ when he died in Port Elizabeth.

A gun found next to his body allegedly belonged to the owner of the smallholding‚ who was away and unaware of the shooting until the body was found‚ along with an apparent suicide note.

Three unanswered questions from The Lost Boys of Bird Island

The book written by Mark Minnie and Chris Steyn leaves many questions unanswered.
News
22 hours ago

“I knew about the book for many years and I also knew about what he had been through … He had seen and been involved with the investigation surrounding the book – books I could actually say – because there is further information‚” said Dodo.

“Mark faced life head on. There is no way that I‚ or any of us believe‚ that he would have opted out and that is why I agreed to do this interview‚ to dispel any thoughts and rumours that this could have been a suicide‚” she said.

“He wasn’t the kind of man that was cowardly‚ that would do something like that. His love for his family and his friends and his colleagues that he worked with … it wouldn’t have been right for the man that Mark was.”

She believed the “supposed suicide note” may have been written under duress: “I would like to see it before I believe it was written by Mark. 

READ MORE

The death of Mark Minnie: What we know so far

Nine days after the book was released, co-author Mark Minnie was found dead.
News
1 day ago

Dead author had 'further evidence' on apartheid paedophile claims: publisher

Ex-cop and writer Mark Minnie – who co-authored the controversial ‘The Lost Boys of Bird Island’, which investigated an apartheid-era paedophilia ...
News
2 days ago

Author who helped expose 'apartheid paedophile ring' found dead

A former Port Elizabeth policeman and the co-author of the explosive book The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ Mark Minnie‚ has been found dead.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Violence flares up again at UKZN Westville campus South Africa
  2. Forensic scientist to probe Mark Minnie’s 'suicide' South Africa
  3. Relatives don't believe 'paedophile ring' co-author committed suicide South Africa
  4. 'He begged me to stop them but I could do nothing,' says sister of man killed ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X