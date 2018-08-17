Relatives don't believe 'paedophile ring' co-author committed suicide

Relatives of the co-author of a book that lifted the lid on an alleged apartheid-era paedophile ring say his life was in danger and do not believe that he committed suicide.

Former policeman Mark Minnie‚ 58‚ was found with a gunshot wound to the head on a smallholding in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

He had co-authored recently published book‚ The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ which implicated high-ranking National Party cabinet ministers and a businessman in the abuse of young boys during the 1980s.

Family members said that Minnie had told them‚ before he died‚ that his life was in danger.

Relative Tersia Dodo told the SABC that Minnie was no coward and would not have taken his own life.