The case against the man accused of the kidnapping and murder of escort Siam Lee will be heading to the Durban High Court.

The 30-year-old businessman‚ who cannot be named until he has tendered a plea to a rape charge‚ appeared in the Durban Magastrate's Court on Friday.

Magistrate Thembinkosi Ngema granted the state's request for the matter to be moved to a higher court.

The man was arrested in January‚ several days after Lee went missing from the Durban North brothel where she worked.

After a five-month bid for bail‚ the man was released by Magistrate Mahomed Motala in June on R40‚000 bail.

The matter is expected to be heard in the Durban High Court on November 14.