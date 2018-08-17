Police and law enforcement agencies have been deployed at a school in Daveyton‚ Ekurhuleni for the next three weeks to help maintain peace.

This comes after a group of community members forcefully entered the school in search of pupils who they accused of being part of gangs responsible for a number of crimes in the area - including rape‚ robberies‚ brutal murders and house break-ins.

Two men died from the beatings in different parts of the township‚ while an 18-year-old victim is fighting for his life in hospital with third-degree burns.

Basic Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited the school on Friday morning and addressed members of the community.

Lesufi said the two departments had intervened to bring peace to the school and ensure that learning is not disrupted. "We urge the community to cease from disrupting learning‚” he said.

When the mob came to the school‚ principal James Makhubu put his life at risk while trying to protect the pupils.