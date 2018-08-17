Six months after Gupta family members and business associates were arrested for their involvement in the alleged Estina Dairy Project “scam”‚ the hallmark State Capture case against them is on the brink of collapse.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has as yet‚ been unable to secure Mutual Legal Assistance from several foreign jurisdictions in connection to its case‚ which involves allegations that millions intended for poor black farmers were siphoned to Gupta companies. This has led to the state being unable to finalise the indictment in the case.

As a result‚ the NPA is expected to ask that the case be postponed again when the matter is heard in the High Court in Bloemfontein – an application that the Gupta’s lawyers are determined to fight.

It’s expected that senior counsel Mike Hellens will argue that the case must be struck from the roll‚ effectively killing the prosecution. He’s expected to argue that‚ given that the trial has already been postponed for half a year‚ it would not be in the interests of justice for his clients to be subjected to any further delays of their trial.