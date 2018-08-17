A teacher has resigned from Michaelhouse private boarding school for boys in KwaZulu-Natal after it emerged that he was involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with a pupil.

Michaelhouse‚ the Anglican Diocesan College of Natal‚ is one of the top schools in South Africa‚ with annual boarding and tuition fees costing more than R250‚000.

Parents were notified about the incident via a circular sent out last week. It read: “It has emerged that an inappropriate relationship was established between a teacher and a … boy‚ via a social media platform. The issue is the subject of an ongoing and thorough investigation by the school.”

School spokesperson Murray Witherspoon confirmed that the letter was indeed issued by the school.

No police action was taken because “nothing illegal happened‚” Witherspoon said‚ adding that the boy had reached the age of consent and the action appeared to have been consensual. In South Africa‚ the official age of consent is 16.