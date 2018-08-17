Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal “mob justice” attack in Daveyton‚ Ekurhuleni.

Police said the men were arrested for the death of one of two victims killed in a series of attacks this week. The arrested men were not immediately linked to the second death.

“A high-level task team established by the provincial commissioner‚ Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange‚ on her visit to Daveyton a day ago has thus far effected two arrests linked to the murder of a 19-year-old victim‚” said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters on Friday.

“The deceased was assaulted‚ stabbed and shot at outside his house by a group of community members on Wednesday August 15. He was declared dead on the scene.

“A weapon linked to this murder has been recovered‚” said Peters.