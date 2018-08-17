Two men arrested for Daveyton mob justice murder
Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal “mob justice” attack in Daveyton‚ Ekurhuleni.
Police said the men were arrested for the death of one of two victims killed in a series of attacks this week. The arrested men were not immediately linked to the second death.
“A high-level task team established by the provincial commissioner‚ Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange‚ on her visit to Daveyton a day ago has thus far effected two arrests linked to the murder of a 19-year-old victim‚” said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters on Friday.
“The deceased was assaulted‚ stabbed and shot at outside his house by a group of community members on Wednesday August 15. He was declared dead on the scene.
“A weapon linked to this murder has been recovered‚” said Peters.
Peters said police were still looking for more suspects who could be linked to the attempted murder of a teen who was brutally attacked by the crowd‚ as well as to the second murder.
She said the injured teen was rescued by police when a splinter group attempted to set him alight outside a school in the area. “The victim suffered superficial burns and is currently in a stable condition in hospital‚” said Peters.
She said community members had accused five men of being responsible for street and house robberies in the area. “However‚ police can confirm that there is no record of complaints or previous cases opened‚ at least against the two victims‚” added Peters.