Chaos has erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus‚ where protesting students have barricaded a road with furniture.

A large contingent of police and armoured vehicles have been deployed onto the campus to control the volatile situation.

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a group of students‚ who retaliated by throwing stones at them.

The students are protesting over poor living conditions and security issues at their places of accommodation.

Many of them have complained that they have not received National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding‚ in line with the free tertiary education introduced by former president Jacob Zuma in December last year.

The university had re-opened on Friday but soon degenerated into chaos when students protested again. Students stoned cars as they entered the campus.