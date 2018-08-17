South Africa

Vlok shoots down paedophilia claims about Magnus Malan

17 August 2018 - 15:30 By Timeslive
Apartheid-era law and order minister Adriaan Vlok says former defence minister Magnus Malan was guarded by protectors most of the time and was sceptical that they would have kept such an abhorrent thing a secret.
Image: Ambrose Peters

Apartheid-era law and order minister Adriaan Vlok does not believe that former defence minister Magnus Malan could have been part of a paedophilia ring during the 1980s.

He described the allegations made against Malan‚ and other top National Party politicians‚ in the book The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ as shocking.

“It is really very shocking for me …. As far as I can remember‚ in the past none of these allegations came across my table‚ during that time‚” he said in an interview with CapeTalk on Friday.

The book‚ written by former policeman Mark Minnie – who was found dead on Monday – and former journalist Chris Steyn‚ makes bombshell allegations about the abuse of boys and subsequent attempts to cover up the scandal.

“I know Magnus and I cannot believe these allegations against him‚” said Vlok.

