WATCH | The softer side of Grace Mugabe – as captured on her son’s cellphone
17 August 2018 - 14:02
It's not everyday that one gets to see the softer side of Zimbabwe's former first lady‚ Grace Mugabe.
In a short video released on her son Chatinga Mugabe’s Facebook page‚ Mugabe can be seen letting down her hair‚ entertaining a crowd with what appears to be karaoke.
The former first lady may not be quite ready to release her own album yet - but she certainly managed to get a person or two to dance to her sounds.
Mum ❤😍 Singing 🎶🎙 #DrAmai #MaiChatungaPosted by Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe on Friday, 17 August 2018