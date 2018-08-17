South Africa

WATCH | The softer side of Grace Mugabe – as captured on her son’s cellphone

17 August 2018 - 14:02 By Naledi Shange
In a video shared by former Zimbabwean first son, Chatinga Mugabe’ the former first lady Grace Mugabe is seen letting down her hair‚ entertaining a crowd with in what appears to be a karaoke session.
Image: Trong Khiem Nguyen/Flickr via The Conversation

It's not everyday that one gets to see the softer side of Zimbabwe's former first lady‚ Grace Mugabe.

In a short video released on her son Chatinga Mugabe’s Facebook page‚ Mugabe can be seen letting down her hair‚ entertaining a crowd with what appears to be karaoke.

The former first lady may not be quite ready to release her own album yet - but she certainly managed to get a person or two to dance to her sounds.

Mum ❤😍 Singing 🎶🎙 #DrAmai #MaiChatunga

Posted by Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe on Friday, 17 August 2018

