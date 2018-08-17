It's not everyday that one gets to see the softer side of Zimbabwe's former first lady‚ Grace Mugabe.

In a short video released on her son Chatinga Mugabe’s Facebook page‚ Mugabe can be seen letting down her hair‚ entertaining a crowd with what appears to be karaoke.

The former first lady may not be quite ready to release her own album yet - but she certainly managed to get a person or two to dance to her sounds.