Parliament’s portfolio committee on health says it is appalled by conditions at a clinic in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal which it described as a “disaster”‚ adding that it does not qualify to be called a clinic.

The committee conducted an unannounced visit to the Umlazi V clinic on Friday on the last day of its week-long oversight visit programme in the province.

Acting chairperson of the committee Fish Mahlalela said: “We were shocked in one clinic at Umlazi‚ what we saw there is appalling.”

The committee gave an update to the KwaZulu Natal’s MEC for Health‚ Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo‚ on its findings during the unannounced visit.

The committee said the facility did not qualify to be a clinic as “there is not even a single element that makes it to be referred to as a clinic”.