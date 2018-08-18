It was a very emotional moment for Thembi Maseko on Friday when she visited her daughter's hostel at Rhodes University to fetch her personal belongings.

Khensani‚ 23‚ a third-year BA law student‚ took her life at her home in Alberton on Gauteng's East Rand on August 3‚ days after telling university authorities that her boyfriend had raped her.

Paying tribute to her at a memorial service at Rhodes University‚ a family member‚ Professor Pamela Maseko from the University of the Western Cape‚ said "Khensi" was a source of "immeasurable joy" for her mother‚ grandmother and the rest of the extended family.

"She was her mother's best friend‚ her confidante‚ her ally‚ and her most precious treasure.”

Maseko said that her loss "brings in Thembi a range of difficult emotions including anger‚ emptiness‚ disbelief and deep numbness". "Her life‚ even though you might say was short‚ as you can see‚ was a life well-lived‚ with meticulous planning and execution - it was a life of compassionate love‚ bravery and courage.