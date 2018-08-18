For the fourth time in three years‚ the government’s stash of confiscated abalone has been stolen out of a guarded store in Cape Town.

Six gunmen held up two guards at the warehouse in Paarden Island late on Friday and left with an undisclosed volume of dried abalone‚ according to police sources. The guards’ firearms and cellphones were also taken.

A third guard who arrived at the scene during the robbery was also held up and robbed of his firearm.

The suspects‚ who wore balaclavas and gloves‚ left in two unmarked vehicles. No one was injured in the incident‚ police sources confirmed.

The warehouse has been robbed four times since 2015. It serves as a central depot for confiscated abalone‚ which historically has been sold to help fund the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries.