As tributes pour in from across the globe for former UN secretary general Kofi Annan who died on Saturday after a brief illness‚ the DA has described him as one of the “great African diplomats of our time”.

The party said Annan‚ who was 80‚ would be sorely missed.

“The Nobel Peace Laureate and global statesman will be remembered for the decades of his life he committed to the UN‚ and for furthering the cause of peace throughout the world.

“As the first Secretary General from Sub-Saharan Africa‚ he brought a special commitment to the continent into the UN and worked tirelessly to bring stability to its nations‚” said DA shadow minister of international relations and cooperation Stevens Mokgalapa.