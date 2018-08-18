South Africa

SA joins world in paying tribute to Kofi Annan

18 August 2018 - 14:31 By Timeslive
Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan died on August 18, 2018 after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced. File photo.
Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan died on August 18, 2018 after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced. File photo.
Image: Timothy A. CLARY / AFP

As tributes pour in from across the globe for former UN secretary general Kofi Annan who died on Saturday after a brief illness‚ the DA has described him as one of the “great African diplomats of our time”.

The party said Annan‚ who was 80‚ would be sorely missed.

“The Nobel Peace Laureate and global statesman will be remembered for the decades of his life he committed to the UN‚ and for furthering the cause of peace throughout the world.

“As the first Secretary General from Sub-Saharan Africa‚ he brought a special commitment to the continent into the UN and worked tirelessly to bring stability to its nations‚” said DA shadow minister of international relations and cooperation Stevens Mokgalapa.

Former UN chief Kofi Annan has died

Former United Nations secretary general and Nobel Peace laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80 after a short illness‚ it was announced on ...
News
3 hours ago

He added that as chair of The Elders and close friend of Tata Nelson Mandela‚ Annan had continued to promote the principles of justice‚ tolerance and friendship to all after stepping down from the UN.

“His absence will be keenly felt‚ and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family. He will be sorely missed and greatly celebrated.”

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu‚ a fellow Nobel Peace laureate‚ described Annan’s death as “devastating”.

“We give great thanks to God for Kofi Annan‚ an outstanding human being who represented our continent and the world with enormous graciousness‚ integrity and distinction.

“His passing is an unexpected and devastating loss‚ and Leah and I send our warmest love and deepest‚ deepest condolences to Nane and the Annan family‚” Tutu said.

He added: “It was a tremendous honour and privilege to have Kofi serve as a member of The Elders during my period as chairperson‚ and to be succeeded by someone of his caliber. Members of The Elders formed a special bond‚ and Leah and I send our condolences to this family‚ too.

“May Kofi rest in peace and rise in glory!

“May God bless Kofi’s family and all who had the joy to know and be inspired by him.”

Most read

  1. Muslim pilgrims flock to Mecca ahead of hajj World
  2. Italy mourns victims of Genoa bridge collapse with state funeral World
  3. Ghana declares week of mourning after death of Annan Africa
  4. Kofi Annan: the UN's 'rock star' secretary-general World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X