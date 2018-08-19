Margate woman dies after being stabbed multiple times

A woman has died after being stabbed multiple times at a residence in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday afternoon.

A man who was also found at the scene with multiple stab wounds is being treated in a nearby hospital.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said that paramedics had responded at 2.16pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing at a residence in Margate extension 3.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult female found in a critical condition had sustained multiple stab wounds to her entire body. Paramedics tried fervently to resuscitate the woman on the scene who went into cardiac arrest but she tragically died‚” Herbst said.

“An adult male was also found with multiple stab wounds. The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and transported by Netcare 911 ambulance to hospital for further treatment‚” Herbst added.

He said events leading up to the death of the woman were unknown and would form the subject of a police investigation.