Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi–Malobane has welcomed the lengthy sentences meted out to two serial rapists by the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

The second accused‚ Illo Promise Somadina‚ was sentenced to 53 years’ and one term of life imprisonment for kidnapping and human trafficking.

"I commend the criminal justice system for ensuring that perpetrators of these heinous crimes face the full might of law. I am confident that the sentences imposed on these criminals will send a strong message that Gauteng has no place for people who take advantage of the vulnerable group. I will ensure that proper support is given to the victims through Ikhaya Lethemba‚ the sanctuary for victims of abuse‚” said Nkosi-Malobane.