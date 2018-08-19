The sixth and last suspect in the 2017 murder case of actor Gauteng Dumisani Masilela has been arrested.

Gauteng police said the 34-year-old man‚ who was arrested on Friday‚ would make his first court appearance in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ after which he would join his alleged accomplices for trial‚ which has been set down for October 8–9 in the Pretoria High Court.

Masilela was shot dead a year ago during a hijacking in Tembisa South. Police were able to establish that a total of six suspects were behind the murder. The initial four were arrested last year‚ while the fifth suspect died in a robbery.