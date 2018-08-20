The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture started on a technical note on Monday‚ with its legal team outlining the terms of reference and regulations ahead of testimonies expected later this week.

Paul Pretorius‚ head of the inquiry’s legal team‚ spent the most of the time speaking behind a lone stand‚ centred between his aides. His opening address was directed at deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ who heads the commission.

Zondo‚ dressed in a black suit‚ punctually took his seat at 10am‚ rearranging the two folders of documentation placed in front him‚ before switching on his microphone. He remained alone on stage‚ his table long enough to seat at least four others.

Zondo opened the commission by highlighting various challenges facing the commission – including the State Security Agency’s continuing inertia in finalising security clearance. He also expressed his disappointment at the lack of response to his call for members of the public to come forward with information on state capture.