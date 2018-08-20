Corruption busters: Crack team to unravel the state capture mess

The true bite of the Zondo judicial commission of inquiry probing state capture will be felt in the strength of the investigative team.

The six commissioners - seasoned legal doyens and number crunchers — have the enormous task of piecing together how the state was captured by the Gupta family and their business associates and how deep the corruption crept.

The chair of the commission‚ Justice Raymond Zondo‚ chose former auditor general Terence Nombembe to head the team of investigators‚ saying earlier this year that he had no doubt that the commission would derive a lot of value from Nombembe’s role as the head of the investigating team.

The chartered accountant from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape is heading a multi-skilled team of forensic investigators and lawyers who have been trawling through evidence and securing witness statements for the inquiry.