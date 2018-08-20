South Africa

#FeesMustFall activist to stage sleep-out at Union Buildings

20 August 2018 - 13:23 By Jeff Wicks
#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile is gearing up to stage a one-man sleep out outside the Union Buildings
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Convicted #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile will stage a one-man sleep-out at the Union Buildings in hopes that his demonstration will stir President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon student activists.

Last week Khanyile was convicted on charges of public violence‚ failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon in the Durban Regional Court.

Khanyile‚ through his advocate Danie Combrink‚ admitted that during the violent protest action he had disturbed the public peace‚ used a slingshot to stone police and ignored their pleas to disperse.

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile found guilty of public violence

#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has been convicted on charges of public violence‚ failing to comply with a police instruction and ...
News
7 days ago

Using these admissions‚ coupled with evidence led by the state when the trial commenced last month‚ Magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe convicted the populist student.

Now‚ ahead of his sentencing on October 16‚ Khanyile intends taking his cause to the nation’s capital.

His de facto spokesman‚ Philani Gazuzu‚ said that Khanyile was expected to arrive at the Union Buildings on Tuesday.

“He intends on staying there until he gets the attention of the President and hand over a petition appealing for a presidential pardon for all Fees Must Fall activists.”

“He encourages all FMF activists to stage some form of protest wherever they are‚ like Mcebo Dlamini's walk‚ to put pressure on the president‚” he added.

On Friday Dlamini walked from Wits University in Johannesburg to the Union Buildings to highlight the plight of students in jail for their role during the Fees Must Fall protests

