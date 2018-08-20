South Africa

Foreigners steal our jobs‚ say locals

20 August 2018 - 16:22 By Lwandile Bhengu
Protesters outside the Ntuzuma Court in Durban on Monday say they are fed up with the number of foreign-owned businesses operating illegally in the township
Image: Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court near Durban on Monday in support of two men who were arrested on Friday in connection with the looting of foreign-owned shops.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane‚ the two men were arrested following a string of violent attacks and looting aimed at spaza shops belonging to foreign nationals operating outside Durban.

"Charges of public violence are being investigated by Inanda SAPS after a group of suspects stormed the shops at Inanda‚ two shops were set alight and others were looted and damaged‚" said Zwane.

It is understood that the men are executive members of the North Region Business Association (Norba)‚ which caters for Inanda‚ Ntuzuma and KwaMashu (INK). The group had been engaged with government about the presence of foreign-owned shops in their townships.

The protesters who gathered in support of the men said that they wanted government to regulate the presence of foreign nationals because "they are stealing our jobs".

"We are here today to support our leaders who were arrested‚ they have done nothing wrong‚" said Vusimuzi Msomi‚ subcommittee chairperson of Norba in the Ntuzuma area.

The men will appear on charges of public violence on Monday.

